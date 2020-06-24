Francis G. Karl, Jr. 75, of Plattsburg, MO passed away, June 20, 2020.

He was born on June 24, 1944 to Francis G. and Mary Ellen (Duncan) Karl in Walla Walla, WA. Francis grew up near Plattsburg and graduated from Plattsburg High School. He then served his country in the U.S. Navy.

On November 7, 1967 he was united in marriage to Vera Christina Ruud. After their marriage they lived near Hemple and made their home in rural Plattsburg. His wife, Vera, passed away July 22, 2015.He was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Plattsburg.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Sally Ann Karl; grandson, Joshua Ruud; sisters, Sharon Karl and Linda Jo Karl; and brothers, Patrick D. Karl and Edgar Karl.

He is survived by his children, Trond Ruud, Linda (Ed) Obermier, Terri Todd, Dean Ruud, David (Sara) Speer, Kandy Lynn Karl, April Karl, Cindy Karl, Angie Hinson, Francis III (Jamie) Karl, Travis Karl, Quell Karl; grandchildren, TJ, KC, Dillon, Brandon, Annalise, Tucker, Trevor, Ashley, Conner, Morgan, Macy, Berlyn, Braylea, Haleigh, and Decker; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Peggy) Karl and Stephen J. Karl. Sr.; sisters, Sylvia (Darrell) Conner, Sandy Weidmeier and Suzie Karl; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23rd at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Plattsburg, MO.

Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower.

Rosary: 6:00 p.m. Monday at the Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower with visitation following until 8:00.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.