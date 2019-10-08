Obituary

Francis L Peniston, 95, Easton, Missouri passed away on 10/2/19 at home. He was born December 28, 1923 in Chillicothe, Missouri to Robert Carl and Beula (Wetzel) Peniston.

Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Meisner Peniston; parents, Robert and Beula: his Brother John M, John’s son, Richard, and John’s first wife Pat; brother, Robert, his wife, Frances, and son, Robert, Brothers in Law, Paul Read and Don Hole. He is survived by daughters, Suzanne (John) King and Carla Peniston; brother, Dan (Loretta), sisters, Shirley Read and Lila Hole; sister in law, Jewell Peniston and grandchildren Richard (Laura) King and family, Emily (Mitch) Cayton and Kristin King and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, “Uncle Doc” and “Doc” to his friends. He will be missed by all.

In the fall of 1941 he entered Wichita University, Wichita, Kansas. Then in March of 1943 was called to serve and chose the U.S. Navy. Francis completed his basic training and then sixteen weeks of Radio Operator Training. December 1944 then was assigned to the USS Bluegill SS242. On March 5, 1946, Francis was discharged from the Navy and returned home to Wichita.

During the fall of 1946, Francis re-entered Wichita University. He graduated with a B. A. in Bacteriology and Chemistry. He completed his graduate work for a Master’s Degree at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas in 1950.

Francis married Darlene Joyce Meisner of Manhattan, Kansas on August 21, 1952.

Francis was awarded a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Chemistry in 1953. In 1954 he was elected into the Society of the Sigma XI (Honorary), Kansas State Agricultural College.

From 1953 – 1954 Francis worked for the Cudahay Pharmaceutical Laboratories in Omaha, Nebraska. From 1954 to 1961 he worked for the Pitman Moore Company in Zionsville, Indiana as the Production Head for the Salk Polio Vaccine, Human and Veterinary Cell Culture Vaccines and Central Supply Systems. He was an Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri, Kansas City from 1961 to 1962.

He returned to the business sector in 1962 to 1987, working for Philips Roxane in Saint Joseph, Missouri to scale up the Human Measles Vaccine. His time in Saint Joseph included work for both Anchor Serum and Boehringer Ingelheim where he became Head of Production for all Biologicals. He retired from Boehringer Ingelheim in 1987.

Francis’ other interest and activities include the following: Member of the N.R.A., N.M.L.R.A., Oregon and California Trails (Saint Joseph Chapters), Gateway Trails Head, National Pony Express Association, The Morgan Horse Association and Chapter. He was also involved in The Carriage and Driving Society of Greater Kansas City, The Saint Joseph Historical Society, volunteered at The Patee House Museum in Saint Joseph for11 years, and he also enjoyed seeing children learn how to swim and ride horses at the YMCA.

Francis’s Navy Submarine experience provided the motto for his life: “Keep an Even Bubble”.

Farewell Services 11:30 A.M. Saturday, October 12, Freeman Chapel, 2600 SE 144th Rd, Easton, MO 64443. Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Joseph Family YMCA Heartbeat Fund, or Patee House Museum. Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.