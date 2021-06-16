Francis L. Wampler, 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away on May 23 2021.

He was born in Amazonia, Missouri to the late Everett L. Wampler and the late Nancy E. Wampler on October 17, 1927. He retired from AGP Processing in 1992. He was involved in Brotherhood Lodge #269, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and NRA.

Francis was preceded in death by 2 daughters: Susan Abernathy and Rena Cox; 3 brothers: Gene, William and Leonard Wampler; 2 sisters: Bernice Zimbelman and Betty Muscavitch; and 1 grandson: Jerome Wampler.

Francis is survived by children: Gary (Barb) Wampler, Kelly (Jeannette) Wampler, and Elsie Karns; 1 sister: Arletta Stephens; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Noyes Home or InterServ Senior Nutrition.