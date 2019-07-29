Clear

Francis O'Neal Smith June 08, 1929 - July 26, 2019

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows St. Joseph, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the Sierra Club. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Francis O'Neal Smith 90, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, Saint Joseph, MO. He was born June 8, 1929 in Gower, MO, and graduated from Benton High School. He served in the Marine Corp, and he was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked at Zidells Sales for over 27 years. Francis married Vivian Pummell on May 9, 1962, and she survives of the home. He enjoyed woodcraft, rehabbing old buildings, raising goats, bird watching, and he loved nature, hunting and fishing. He was a Baptist. Francis was preceded in death by father, Paul Smith, mother, Ethel Mae Canaday, step father, Raymond Canaday, and daughters, Valerie Decker and Joyce Taylor. Survivors include, wife, Vivian Smith of the home, daughters, Dollie (Stanley) Edwards, Savannah, MO, Lenetta Decker, Savannah, MO, Laurie (Paul) Billington, St. Joseph, MO, Melonie Decker, St. Joseph, MO, Betheen (Mike) Weems, St. Joseph, MO, Estella (Gerald) Ferguson, St. Joseph, MO, and Katie Smith, Stanberry, Mo, sons, Robert Smith, Richard (Cindy) Smith, both St. Joseph, MO, Terry (Valerie) Smith, Union Star, MO, and Gary (Jeanine) Smith, Jonathan (Jennifer) Smith and Mike Smith all of Rushville, MO, 54 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and numerous other family members.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows St. Joseph, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the Sierra Club. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
A cold front has brought scattered showers overnight and cloudy, misty conditions this Monday morning. The weather will dry out and sunshine is expected during the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events