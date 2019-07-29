Francis O'Neal Smith June 08, 1929 - July 26, 2019

Francis O'Neal Smith 90, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, Saint Joseph, MO. He was born June 8, 1929 in Gower, MO, and graduated from Benton High School. He served in the Marine Corp, and he was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked at Zidells Sales for over 27 years. Francis married Vivian Pummell on May 9, 1962, and she survives of the home. He enjoyed woodcraft, rehabbing old buildings, raising goats, bird watching, and he loved nature, hunting and fishing. He was a Baptist. Francis was preceded in death by father, Paul Smith, mother, Ethel Mae Canaday, step father, Raymond Canaday, and daughters, Valerie Decker and Joyce Taylor. Survivors include, wife, Vivian Smith of the home, daughters, Dollie (Stanley) Edwards, Savannah, MO, Lenetta Decker, Savannah, MO, Laurie (Paul) Billington, St. Joseph, MO, Melonie Decker, St. Joseph, MO, Betheen (Mike) Weems, St. Joseph, MO, Estella (Gerald) Ferguson, St. Joseph, MO, and Katie Smith, Stanberry, Mo, sons, Robert Smith, Richard (Cindy) Smith, both St. Joseph, MO, Terry (Valerie) Smith, Union Star, MO, and Gary (Jeanine) Smith, Jonathan (Jennifer) Smith and Mike Smith all of Rushville, MO, 54 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and numerous other family members.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows St. Joseph, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the Sierra Club. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.