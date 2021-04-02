Clear
Francis William "Bill" Sullivan, 92

Francis William (Bill) Sullivan, 92, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully March 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021

Francis William (Bill) Sullivan, 92, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully March 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born Feb 7, 1929 in St. Joseph, MO to James Sullivan and Katherine (Perkins) Sullivan. He graduated from Benton High School, attended St. Joseph Junior College, then honorably served in the U.S. Army as a radio repairman. Bill proudly served a 37-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. In 1957 Bill participated on the team with his life-long friend John Musser, who set the Guinness World record for longest marathon water skiing. In 1958 Bill married Margaret Fanning, and together they raised their four daughters in St. Joseph.
After retirement, Bill and Margaret enjoyed traveling and visited most U.S. National Parks. Bill’s legacy includes the love of family, his deep Catholic faith, and the great outdoors including camping, fishing, and golfing. Every summer Bill, Margaret and their 4 young daughters loaded into the family station wagon with tent camper in tow to travel throughout the U.S. Bill and Margaret’s adventurous spirit to explore, camp, hike, and fish remains an essential tradition and way-of-life for their 4 daughters and their families.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Margaret of 62 years, and their 4 daughters, Patty (Bob) Shipley, Mary (Pat) Shea, Pam (Patrick) Sams, Kathy (Mark) Yates, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings: Ruth, Agnes, Joe, Raymond, and Gene. The family is planning a private Catholic service with burial at Mt Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org/giveheartland.

