Frank A. Leone, 65

Frank A. Leone, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed in peace on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the age of 65.

Frank was born on September 20, 1955 to Dominic and Lena Marie (Bono) Leone in St. Louis, Missouri.

On December 21, 1985, Frank married his loving wife, Peggy (Flesher) Leone and was blessed with three wonderful children. Frank was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family.

In 1974, Frank graduated from Ritenour High School, in St. Louis, Missouri and later received a degree in Automotive Technology from Missouri Western State University.

Frank was part owner of Car City Chrysler for 36 years. He later became a highly regarded and successful Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Stein & Summers.

Frank was very involved in his community as a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Charity Zeredatha Lodge – No. 189, A.F.& A.M., 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Moila Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters Court No. 98, Kiwanis Club, Benton Club (23 years), Mosaic System Board Member (12 years), Y Fry Club #55, the Land Bank Commission, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, and Friday Morning Breakfast Club. He also served as President of the National Auto Dealers Association and was a School Board Member for St. Joseph Cathedral School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Lena (Bono) Leone.

Frank is survived by his wife of 35 years; his children, Dominique Leone of St. Joseph, Frank Leone, Jr. (Erin) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Vincent Leone of St. Louis, Missouri; his grandchildren, Annalynn, Katherine and Addison Bigelow; his brother, Vincent James Leone of Orlando, Florida; his sister, Elizabeth Grassmuck of Atlanta, Georgia; his mother-in-law, Judith Flesher; his sisters-in-law, Susan, Pat and Janet Flesher; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday at St. Francis Xavier Church. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.