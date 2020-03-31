Clear
Frank Brumback, 77

Graveside Service: Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 2:00 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 11:08 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Frank Brumback, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away March 28, 2020.

Frank was born on December 16, 1942, in St. Joseph to the late Thomas and Alice (Burge) Brumback.

He retired from Wire Rope after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed antique cars and car shows.

Frank married Frances Merritt on February 26, 1961.

In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by siblings Joyce, Mable, George and Richard.

Surviving family includes: wife Frances Brumback; son Marty Brumback; daughter Stacy Shuman (Dennis); grandchildren Nicole Estes (Allen), Heather Brumback, Justin Shuman; three great-grandchildren; brother J.C. Brumback (Connie).

Graveside Service & Interment: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to The Salvation Army.

Online condolences and guest book may be left for the family at www.heatonbowmansmith.com

After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s we saw a few more clouds start to move into the area on Monday afternoon and night. A storm system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
