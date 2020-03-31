Frank Brumback, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away March 28, 2020.

Frank was born on December 16, 1942, in St. Joseph to the late Thomas and Alice (Burge) Brumback.

He retired from Wire Rope after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed antique cars and car shows.

Frank married Frances Merritt on February 26, 1961.

In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by siblings Joyce, Mable, George and Richard.

Surviving family includes: wife Frances Brumback; son Marty Brumback; daughter Stacy Shuman (Dennis); grandchildren Nicole Estes (Allen), Heather Brumback, Justin Shuman; three great-grandchildren; brother J.C. Brumback (Connie).

Graveside Service & Interment: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to The Salvation Army.

