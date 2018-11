Frank Charles Parker, Jr., 90, Cameron, MO

Frank C. Parker, Jr.

1928-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Frank Charles Parker, Jr., 90, Cameron, passed away on November 15, 2018.

Frank was born on April 12, 1928 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Frank Charles and Edith Florence (Romig) Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mina Lou (Gooding) Parker.

Frank was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War.

He was a lifelong farmer in the Caldwell and DeKalb County areas.

Survivors: 4 daughters, Linda (Ralph) Ensign, Cameron, Mary (David) Ramsay, St. Joseph, MO, Kathy (David) Moppin, Ft. Smith, AR, Patricia (Rob) Clevenger, Cameron; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Maxine) Parker, Altamont, MO; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, November 19, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 3-6:00 PM, Sunday at the funeral home. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. Memorial fund: St. Luke’s Home Care and Hospice, c/o St. Luke’s Foundation, 4225 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, Missouri 64111-2304. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.