Frank E. Stathem

1928-2020

Frank E. Stathem, 91, Raymore, Missouri, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2020 from a long standing heart condition.

He was born May 23, 1928 in Herrington, Kansas to George and Stella Ann (Bragg) Stathem.

Frank graduated from the Zion Lutheran Elementary and Brighton High School and attended Denver University, Denver, Colorado. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an apprentice Seamen in WWII. He later received a commission as a 1st Lt. in the Air Force and subsequently retired as a Major in the Air Force.

Frank worked for the Federal Civil Service and his last duty assignment was as the Director of Budget and Accounting for Army Madigan Medical Center, Ft. Lewis, WA.

He was a member and former member of the Raymore Christian Church and Disciples of Christ, Raymore, Missouri.

Frank loved to travel extensively in their motor home throughout the U.S. and also while working in Karlsruhe, Germany for three years.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Ann Marie; parents; sister; and step-mother.

Survivors include wife, Shirley Stathem (McClanahan); son, Ross Stathem (Joyce), Silver Springs, MD; daughter, Erin Armstrong (Kevin), Olympia, WA; one sister; two brothers, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Fellowship of John, FRSC (Foxwood Springs Residents Council), P.O. Box 701, Raymore, Missouri 64083. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.