Frank (Frank Bob) Archdekin January 27, 1920 - December 9, 2018

Frank Archdekin (Frank Bob), 98, of St Joseph MO, passed away Sunday, Dec 9, 2018.

Frank was born January 27, 1920 to Sam and Esther Archdekin.

Frank graduated from Oak Grove School, he was in the Navy during WW2 and he worked shortly for American Airlines before returning to the farm where he remained for the rest of his life. He was a hard working dairyman who loved the fresh air and the smell of dirt. He was a member of the Cosby Lions Club, the High Twelve in the Masonic Lodge, and the Horse Thieves Lodge of St Joseph. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW and was a part of American Legion Post 359. He loved playing cards weekly with old time friends.

Frank married Virginia Plummer (Susie) in 1943. They were married 67 years. She preceded him in death in 2010. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Joyce Canfield in 2014.

Survivors include a son Bob Jr of the home and a son Patrick (Carla) of St Joseph, MO. He is also survived by grandchildren Tom, Cheri (Chris), Rob (Trisha), Scott (Tammy), Kristy, Shelby, and Nick and great grandchildren AJ, Madison, Christian, Alexa, Aurora, Alana, and Alexander.

Funeral Service 10:00AM, Friday, December 14, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment following at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation to commence after 12:00PM Thursday, December 13, at our chapel, with the family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00PM. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.