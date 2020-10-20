Frank H. Williams

1949 - 2020

Cameron, MO- Frank Henry Williams, 71, Liberty, MO, passed away October 16, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron. He was born September 2, 1949, to Carl and Gladys (Bowden) Williams, in Russellville, AK. On December 30, 1983, he married Cynthia Lehnus, she survives him of the home.

Frank was a veteran of the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he worked as a truck driver for 40 years

Survivors: wife Cynde, Liberty MO, 3 sons, James, John & Jerry Williams, and 9 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be planned for next year.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.