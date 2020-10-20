Clear
Frank Henry Williams, 71

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 4:23 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Frank H. Williams
1949 - 2020

Cameron, MO- Frank Henry Williams, 71, Liberty, MO, passed away October 16, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron. He was born September 2, 1949, to Carl and Gladys (Bowden) Williams, in Russellville, AK. On December 30, 1983, he married Cynthia Lehnus, she survives him of the home.

Frank was a veteran of the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he worked as a truck driver for 40 years

Survivors: wife Cynde, Liberty MO, 3 sons, James, John & Jerry Williams, and 9 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be planned for next year.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
