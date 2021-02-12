Clear
Frank Kennedy, 101

Francis James Kennedy, Jr., 101, of Cameron, passed away February 9, 2021.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 3:22 PM

He was born on September 20, 1919 in Los Angeles, California.
Frank was a United States Navy Veteran.
He was a commercial artist.
Preceding him in death: his parents; wife, Dixie Kennedy and brother, Burt Kennedy.
Survivors: loving companion, Glenda Kearns, of the home; stepsons, Troy Kearns and Travis (Maggie) Kearns, both of Cameron, Missouri; sister- in- law, Lisa (Richard) Slates, Cameron, Missouri; 4 grandsons; Chase (Mary Anna) Kearns, Payton Kearns, Cade Kearns, Cooper Kearns; 3 great grandchildren, Joshua Jr., Hunter Kearns and great-granddaughter, Hallie Chase Kearns due in May; special nephews, Griffin and Tyler Slates.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Fund: Frank Kennedy Memorial Elks Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

