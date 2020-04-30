Frank L. “Brownie” Justus

1933-2020

Frank L. “Brownie” Justus, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.

He was born February 17, 1933 in Clyde, Missouri.

Brownie married Crystal Fern Frump October 28, 1952. She preceded him in death October 4, 2016.

He was a member of Morgan Horse Society and enjoyed hunting and gardening.

Brownie was also preceded in death by his son, Frank “Buck” Justus, Jr.; parents; 5 brothers and one sister.

Survivors include daughters, Cheryl Robertson (Mark), Vicki Allen (Chuck Schott), Robin Hensley, Debbie Crist (Roy), Melody Cross (Paul); 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one sister.

Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Justus’ door will be open to the public 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.