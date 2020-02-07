Frank Nichols, 83, Amazonia, Missouri passed away February 5, 2020.

Frank was born on November 18,1936, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Harley and Geraldine (Stitt) Nichols.

Frank was a Christian. He proudly served in the United States Army and was a lawyer in the area for many years. He was very active in the Masonic Lodge.

Frank married Nancy Sue Krumme on June 23, 2000. She survives of the home.

Additional Survivors: daughter Patti Clark (Dave); three step-children including Brian Deatherage (Dawn) and Mark Deatherage; brother Jack Nichols (Mary) and three grandchildren.

Per his wishes, Mr. Nichols has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Celebration of Life at a later date.