Lathrop, MO- Leonard Franklin “Butch” Butcher, 95, passed away January 4, 2020 at his home. Butch was born December 6, 1925 to Adam and Mabel (Stapleton) Butcher in Gallatin, MO.

Butch attended Altamont High School and was a World War II veteran of the US Navy serving on the ship USS Yakutat. He was a member of the Lathrop American Legion #467. Butch was a truck driver for MFA Oil Company and loved dancing, country music, hunting mushrooms and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Irene, son Randy, brother Eugene Butcher, sister Anna Mae Coldwell and companion Madeline Hickman.

Butch is survived by: 2 sisters, Betty Price, Nashua, MO, Lois Collins, Cameron, MO; 2 stepsons, Gary (Natalie) Burton, Smithville, MO, Brent Burton (Mary McGinley), Lathrop, MO.

Services will be Thursday January 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial fund to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.