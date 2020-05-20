Clear
Franklin Clair Corless, 91

Visitation: Thursday, May 21st, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 104 Mill Street, Smithville, MO 64089. ■ Interment: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

Posted: May 20, 2020 10:24 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Franklin Clair Corless, 91, of Smithville, MO passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

He was born on June 30, 1928 to Roy Franklin and Edna Velle (Young) Corless in Rochester, Pennsylvania where he grew up. He then served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

On August 29, 1952 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Lee St. John. After their marriage they lived in Smithville where they made their home. His wife, Dorothy, passed away March 25, 2015.

Frank worked for J&L Steel Company for many years. After his retirement he was a janitor at the Smithville High School.

Frank was also preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his children Roy Corless, David Corless, Cheryl Mason, and Daniel Corless and wife Donna; three granddaughters, Doety, Jennifer, and Danielle; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Melvin and Don; sisters, Gertrude and Edna; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 1:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21st at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

