Franklin “Frank” Brace, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 22, 2021.
He was born September 15, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Royal and Florence (Bechtold) Brace.
Frank enjoyed playing pool and pitch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anna Fleming; brother-in-law, Gwen Fleming; and best friend, Wayne Speath.
Survivors include son, Steve Brace (Megan); grandchildren, Trayton and Trenton Brace; sisters, Sandra and Donna (Cliff); numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Franklin “Frank” Brace 1942-2021 Franklin “Frank” Brace, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 22, 2021.
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:03 PM
Franklin “Frank” Brace, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 22, 2021.