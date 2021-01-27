Clear
Franklin "Frank" Brace, 78

Franklin “Frank” Brace 1942-2021 Franklin “Frank” Brace, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 22, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:03 PM

He was born September 15, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Royal and Florence (Bechtold) Brace.
Frank enjoyed playing pool and pitch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anna Fleming; brother-in-law, Gwen Fleming; and best friend, Wayne Speath.
Survivors include son, Steve Brace (Megan); grandchildren, Trayton and Trenton Brace; sisters, Sandra and Donna (Cliff); numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

