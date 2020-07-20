Franklin "Frank" Joseph Wood 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, Missouri hospital. He was born September 12, 1951, and graduated from Benton High School. He married Eva Dennis, and she survives of the home. Frank worked in the grocery business all his life including: Woods Mart at Lake Contrary, Walmart, and several other grocery stores in the area. He enjoyed Classic cars, classic rock music, fishing, talking will friends, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Clarksdale Baptist Church. Frank was preceded in death by grandmother, Jessie Irene Wood, brothers: Ron, Joe, and Fred Wood, and sisters: Norma Giseburt and Mary E. Wood. Survivors include: wife, Eva of the home, mother, Charlotte Majewski, daughters: Kristen (Matt) Howie, Jessica Skow, Amanda (Taylor) Russell, Melissa (Cody) Farr, Rebecca (Scott) Adams, and son, J.R. (Johnna) Swett, 15 grandchildren, brothers, Mark and Eric Majewski, sisters, Jenny O’Dell, Carol Conard, and Lorrie DeShon, many friends including: Justin Watsinger, Danny Buckler, and Wendy Klepak, and his dog Rockie. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services. Memorials are requested to the 1st Baptist Church, Clarksdale, MO. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com <http://www.ruppfuneral.com> ** At the families request please wear a mask during visitation. **