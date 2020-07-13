Franklin “Sonny” Junior Anderson, 73, of Rea, MO passed away Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at a local hospital in St. Joseph. He was born in Whitesville, MO, on September 4, 1946, to Franklin V. & Mildred (Head) Anderson. He married Beverly “Ann” Perkins in St. Joseph on May 2, 1965 and she survives of the home.

Sonny loved spending time with his family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family.

Sonny is survived by his wife; daughters, Chris (Willie) Mautino of Rae, MO, Carol (Todd) Weddle of King City, MO, and Rachelle (Rob Maxon) Anderson of Rea, MO; sister, Mary (Donald) Dysert of St. Joseph; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Julie Asher, sister, Sue Noble, and grandson, Rodney Mautino.

Funeral Services will be 10:00am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. Burial will be at Whitesville Baptist Church Cemetery, Whitesville, MO.