Franklin Steven "Steve" Owen, 60

Private Inurnment in New Market Cemetery, New Market, MO.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 8:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Franklin “Steve” Owen, 60 of Smithville, Missouri, passed away January 13, 2020 at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born January 29, 1959 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Franklin Dean and Virginia Ann (Hogue) Owen. Steve was of the Baptist faith. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1977 and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed his work as a Jack-Of-All-Trades with Jay Jackson Builders in Platte County, even tinkering and working on cars or projects when at home. He loved the outdoors, and went camping whenever his busy work schedule would allow. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son Michael Owen. Steve is survived by his daughter Kelly Owen; Sister Cheryl Wells; and many friends and extended family. Private inurnment in New Market Cemetery, New Market, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the New Market Cemetery Association.

