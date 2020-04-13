Clear
Fred Dale Ayres, 66

Graveside Service: Saturday, April 11th, 2020 @ Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, MO.

Fred Dale Ayres
1954-2020

Winston, MO- Fred “Dale” Ayres, 66, of Winston, passed away April 9, 2020. Dale was born February 3, 1954, to Fred Junior and Marjorie (Lundy) Ayres in Cameron, Mo.
Dale was a 1972 Winston High School graduate and farmed with his father and brothers on the family farm. He served on the board of FSA-Daviess County and gave much time and effort to the Boy Scouts. Dale greatly enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycles and rode in all of the lower 48 states.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marjorie, nephew Keith, and best friend Bethany Root.
Survivors include: 3 brothers, David Ayres, Daniel (Marla) Ayres, Daryl (Melisa) Ayres, one sister, Janis (Abe) Riggs, all of Winston, Mo., 3 nieces, Kirstin Schlorff, Smithville, Mo., Courtney Nagel, Kansas City, Mo, Lisa Reynolds, Winston, Mo., 2 nephews, Kenny Waln, Matt Waln, of Winston, Mo.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday April 11, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.

