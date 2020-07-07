Fredrick G Burgess 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born February 16, 1936 in Maitland, MO, son of the late Martha and Glenn Burgess. He attended Maitland High School, and he married Darlene Reed on November 16, 1952 in Eureka Springs, AR. He worked as a Superintendent at Wonder Bread Bakeries in St. Joseph, Kansas City, and King Sooper Bakeries in Denver, Colorado. He enjoyed racing cars at local venues, watching NASCAR, woodworking (he could build anything), working in his yard and garden, and he loved horses, both breaking and training them with his son. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemason and a Christian. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Renee Beers, and brother, Kenneth Burgess. Survivors include: wife, Darlene Burgess of the home, sons, Jerry (Mary) Burgess and Gary (Kim) Burgess both of St. Joseph, daughters, Sherry (Joe) Dorzweiler, Branson, MO and Debra (Tony) Munson, Palm Harbor, FL, 12 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren, a sister, Francis Taylor, Rockport, MO, and brother, Robert Burgess, Cole Camp, MO. Public viewing and register book available from 2-5 pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Private Family Graveside Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, MO. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Association.