Freda Holbrook, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
She was born October 6, 1962 to Andrew and Florence (Bruso) Holbrook. They preceded her in death.
She is survived by sisters, Patricia, Karen and Terri Holbrook.
Graveside Farewell Service and Interment, 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will gather one hour prior to service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Freda Holbrook, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Posted: May 24, 2021 5:05 PM
Freda Holbrook, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Related Content
Scroll for more content...