Freddie Dean Mears March 25, 1944 - November 07, 2018

Freddie "Fred" Dean Mears 74, of Faucett, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at his home. He was born March 25, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Opal & Roy Mears. He attended Faucett High School, and he worked at Pearl Brewery, St. Joseph Stock Yards, and was a self employed Hay and Stock Hauler. Fred enjoyed raising cattle and being around livestock and farming. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Marlin Mears. He is survived by three sons, Gregg (Angie) Mears, Faucett, MO, Chad (Rachel) Mears, Agency, MO, and Scott (Terri) Mears, De Kalb, MO and their children: Ashley, Bridgett, Marli, Tracer, Taylor, Jeorgie, River, Hunter, and Layni, daughters, Rena Collie and Amber (Darrin) Muncy, and their children: Emily, Natalie, Brooklyn, Declan, and Gavin, 6 great grandchildren, sisters: Sharon Stafford, Dearborn, MO and Karon Skaggs, Faucett, MO, brothers: Ed Mears, DeKalb, MO. and Merlin Mears, Faucett, MO. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Karon, Sharon and Ed for the special care they provided for their brother Fred. Mr. Mears will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time.