Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Freddie Lewis Steeby, 79

Freddie Lewis Steeby 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 11:37 AM

Freddie Lewis Steeby 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born August 12, 1941 in Oregon, MO, son of the late Alberta and William Steeby. He attended the Life Church, St. Joseph, MO. Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Virginia L Steeby, and daughter, Alberta. Survivors include brother, Otis George (Ellen) Steeby, Valley Falls, KS, daughter, Melissa, sisters, Lamona Bauer, Abilene, KS, Jovita Evans and Alfreda Lammers both of St. Joseph, MO. Graveside funeral services and inurnment, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm, at the Highland Cemetery, Oregon, MO. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Today will be a much warmer day with sunshine returning helping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening. Rain chances return late tonight after sunset. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories