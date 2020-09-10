Clear
Freddie M. Uptegrove, 71

Visitation: Saturday, September 12th, 2020 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM @ McCarthy Baptist Church. 2710 S. Belt Hwy., St. Joseph, MO 64503. ■ Service: Saturday, September 12th, 2020 10:00 AM @ McCarthy Baptist Church. ■ Interment: Jenkins Cemetery. Browning, MO.

Freddie M. Uptegrove
1949-2020

Freddie M. Uptegrove, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
He was born July 20, 1949 to Myron and Bertha (Croy) Uptegrove.
Freddie married Rebecca Jean Rinehart November 10, 1973. She survives of the home.
He was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church. Freddie was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by infant son, Matthew Uptegrove; parents; sister, Judy Wood; brother, Carl Nicholson; infant granddaughter, Emilee Olivia Uptegrove.
Additional survivors include children, Lindsey Graves (Tim), Christopher Uptegrove (Desiree’), Sarah Morey, Logan Uptegrove (Lauren); grandchildren, Kyrie Meade, Allie and Trevor Graves, Raven and Hunter Talbot, Mackenzie, Paige, Koda, Hope, and Levi Morey, Evalynn and Gabrielle Uptegrove; sister, Sandra Frame; numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Memorial Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, McCarthy Baptist Church. Interment 2:00 P.M., Jenkins Cemetery, Browning, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M., Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Ronald McDonald House in memory of Emilee Olivia Uptegrove.

