Freddie Rapue, 89

Freddie “Fred” E. Rapue, 89, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 2:10 PM

He was born August 30, 1931 in St. Joseph to Fred and Edith (West) Rapue.
Fred married Ethel Purinton. She preceded him in death in 1986.
He worked as a produce manager for Kroger and then Safeway for 30-plus years.
Fred loved camping at Yellowstone National Park and attending his children’s sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ethel; a son, Michael; and a brother, Johnny.
Survivors include daughters, Debra Law (Ben), and Terry Duzan; sons, Tom (Kim), and Joe Rapue; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, David Rapue (Loralee); and a sister, Deloris Priest.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the VFW or Wounded Warriors.

