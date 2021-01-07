Freddie Rapue, 89

Freddie “Fred” E. Rapue, 89, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

He was born August 30, 1931 in St. Joseph to Fred and Edith (West) Rapue.

Fred married Ethel Purinton. She preceded him in death in 1986.

He worked as a produce manager for Kroger and then Safeway for 30-plus years.

Fred loved camping at Yellowstone National Park and attending his children’s sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ethel; a son, Michael; and a brother, Johnny.

Survivors include daughters, Debra Law (Ben), and Terry Duzan; sons, Tom (Kim), and Joe Rapue; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, David Rapue (Loralee); and a sister, Deloris Priest.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the VFW or Wounded Warriors.