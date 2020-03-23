Frederick John Von Behren, 73, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home with family at his side.

Fred was born in Cedar Rapids, IA on August 14, 1946. His parents were John and Shirley (Easterly) Von Behren; and preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brother, Rick Von Behren.

He grew up in the Cedar Rapids area; and graduated from Anamosa High School in 1964.

Fred started in the grocery business at Eagle Foods in 1966, and then started at the Hy-Vee Food Stores in 1969. He was the Store Director in Albany, MO from 1983-89, And Store Director in Maryville from 1989 until his retirement in 2000.

He served his country in Iowa Army National Guard.

He loved his family; and loved to garden. He was an avid Coke product collector; and absolutely loved all things NW Bearcats, and Saturday afternoon football games.

Fred’s faith was important to him and he was a member and attended the Laura Street Baptist Church. He and Sandi were active at the church with the Sunday School and also serving the Wednesday night meals; he was a member of the Maryville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; member and past president of Rotary International; a former member of the Optimist Club; and a member of 10 Squared Men, all of Maryville.

On October 3, 1965, He was united in married to Sandra Sue Wink, in Monticello, IA; she survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children, Scott (Jennifer) Von Behren, Belton, MO, Jeff (Krista) Von Behren, Maryville, MO, and Suzanne Von Behren, Maryville, MO; 4 grandchildren, Alexis (Ryan) Carver, and Madison and Mollie Von Behren, and Colin Arnold; 1 great grandchild, Damian Carver; 2 sisters, Cheryl Von Behren, Des Moines, IA, and Marilyn (Steve) Moehlmann, Elkhart, IA, and brother, Ken (Raven) Von Behren, Bellvue, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fred has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Fred always put others interest ahead of his own, as such, he would not want to risk others health with the Covid-19 virus and public health risks and therefore chose to forgo formal services.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the family in Fred’s name to a scholarship fund to be determined.