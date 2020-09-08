Clear
Frederick Michael "Mike" Westhoff, 70

Visitation: Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 9:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Frederick Michael “Mike” Westhoff, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
He was born September 21, 1949 to Frederick Sr. and Fern (Dryden) Westhoff in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Mike worked at Rainbo Bakery for more than 20 years. He retired from Boehringer Ingelheim in 2015, having started in 1995.
Mike was an avid fan and supporter of the St. Joseph Yankees. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and old money. Mike loved spending time with friends, fishing with his son and grandson, and going to concerts.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include son, David (Molly); Kim Westhoff; grandchildren, Alaina, Michael; Tieler Salmons; and beloved pets, Beavis and Fred.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

