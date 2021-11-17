Clear
Fredie Marcus Allen, 28

Fredie Marcus Allen reunited with his mother and father November 5, 2021.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 4:22 PM

He was born March 22, 1993, to Donnell Allen, Sr. and Sirita Carter in Richmond, California.

He was proceeded in death by his father and mother, Valerie Allen.

Fred’s greatest loves were his children, nieces and nephews. Everyone else came in a distant second. He was one of the two adult children in the house that could be found engaged in an outrageous Nerf war or “fighting” with the children.

His infectious smile and fun loving character made it easy to enjoy time spent with family and friends. He was a kind, caring soul who was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He had the refreshing ability to say exactly what he thought and his family appreciated that quality.

Fred will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his children: Kenzleigh Allen, Kiesyn and Kaedryx Berten. Siblings: Donnie Allen, Cresensia Allen, Shamika Allen, Donnell Allen Jr., Joann Keeton, Vanessa Allen, Lawrence Allen, Georgia-Mae Allen, Rosie Allen, Lacon Allen, Elianna Carter, Camani, Camari and Camille Colquitt. Paternal Grandfather, Lewis (Pimpin’) Allen, Sr., Mama: Cresensia Nieto, Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and his Best Friend, Summer Berryman.

Donations can be sent in Fred’s name to Heaton Bowman Smith Chapel (3609 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64506) to offset end of life costs.

