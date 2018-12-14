Fredric Timothy Farmer, 1965-2018

F. Timothy Farmer

1965-2018

Fredric Timothy Farmer went to be with the Lord, his mother, and other members of his beloved family on December 10, 2018.

He was born July 6, 1965, to Doyle Dean and Ellen Kathryn (Schoenlaub) Farmer in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Tim graduated from Lafayette High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Social Services with a Minor in Music from Missouri Western State University but worked in retail sales most of his career.

One of his several prides was having a beautiful home for his family, which he loved immensely. Tim enjoyed working in his yard, and his was usually the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood.

He was also a great cook, striving to cook as well as his mother. Tim was a people person, highly interactive with friends and co-workers and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Shoenlaub Farmer, and grandparents, Currie and Mabel Farmer and Fred and Ida Schoenlaub.

Tim is survived by his life partner, Dennis Jack Wilson; sister-in-law, Debbie Stigall; step-daughter, Cassidy Wilson; father, Doyle Farmer; siblings; Dean Farmer (Susie), Antony Farmer (Trudie), Kathryn Hempel (Rich), and Mark Farmer (Gina); aunts, Nancy Schoenlaub, Neva Sager, and Mary Long; uncles, Eldon Farmer and C. Eugene Farmer; seven nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and nephews; and several aunts and uncles.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the American Cancer Society in his mother, Ellen Farmer’s, name. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.