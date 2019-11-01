Frieda's Obituary

Frieda Mae Lawson 99, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at a St. Joseph health care center. She was born August 28, 1920 in Quitman, MO, daughter of the late Lola and Ed Winslow. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and playing cards. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting parties for family and friends at the holidays. Frieda and her husband Cecil loved children and enjoyed babysitting their grandchildren and great grandchildren. They worked hard farming for many years and enjoyed family vacations fishing with Oscar and Genelle Riesland in Perham, MN. She was a member of Kirschner Community Church. Frieda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cecil, sons, Thomas G. Lawson Sr., and wife Patricia, and Robert Lawson, great grandchild Bret Lawson, sisters, Laneta Williams, Elvalee Lawson, and Alice, brothers, Bill and Ed Winslow. Survivors include grandsons, Tom (Hazel) Lawson Jr., St. Joseph, MO., David (Stacia) Lawson, Faucett, MO, and Steven (Lisa) Lawson Sr., DeKalb, MO, sister, Mildred (Orpha) Hecker, great grandchildren: Mackenzie (Donald) Jones, Steven Jr, Patricia, Summer, Coleman, Nathan and Mandy Lawson, great great grandchildren: Sadie Gentry, Zoey & Ziva Jones, friends and caregivers Jerre Halbirt, and Bonnie Lawson. The family will receive friends from 9 - 10 a.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.