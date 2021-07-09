Francis Frederick “Fritz” Gall, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at his home Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

He was born August 29, 1937 to Edgar and Mae (Eiberger) Gall in St. Joseph, Missouri.

On October 3, 1964 he married Mary Margaret O’Konski at the former, St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. His wife of 57 years survives of the home.

Fritz served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army at Baumholder, Germany Army Base known as “The Rock.”

Fritz and Mary loved to travel, traveling to all 50 states including overseas.

He worked for Goetz Brewery later known as Pearl Brewery. He retired as a truck driver from Fleming Foods.

Fritz was a member of St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church, went to Cathedral School, and in 1956 graduated from Christian Brothers High School.

While at Christian Brothers High School, Fritz played football, basketball, and track all four years. He also held the record for the discus throw, along with being a former Golden Glove boxer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Clemence and Bernice (Mollus) O’Konski; brother, Robert Gall; and brothers-in-law Gene Fields, Richard and Joseph O’Konski.

Survivors include Monica Leigh Gall-Smith (Mickey) of Union Star, Missouri, Thomas Francis Gall (Taira) of Columbia, Missouri, William Robert “Bill” Gall (Becky), David Sigmund Gall (Lisa), and Christopher Mark Gall all of St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren, Samuel, Nathan (Caitlyn), Benjamin, Emily, Sabel (Scott), Alex (Erin), Chloe (Clyde), Collin, Liam (Molly), Danica, Jackson (Raeven), Francis II; great-grandchildren, Rosalie, Seek, and Declan; brother, E Dean Gall (Mary Ann) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; sister, Shirley Fields, Arlington, Texas; sister-in-law, Theresa Gall, St. Joseph, numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. Saturday, St. Joseph Cathedral Church. Inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Parish Rosary 5:30 P.M., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions to St. Joseph Missouri Catholic School Partnership Fund c/o Community Foundation NWMO, Bishop LeBlond High School or Christian Brothers of the Midwest.