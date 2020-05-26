Clear
G.L. Cowan Brownell, 82

Graveside Service: Thursday, May 28th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Halleck Cemetery. Faucett, MO 64448.

Posted: May 26, 2020 8:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

G.L. Cowan Brownell, 82 of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

G.L. was born in St. Joseph on June 3, 1937 to the late Ira and Helen (Day) Brownell. After graduating high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955. After returning, he was married to Linda Bishop from April 5, 1957 until her passing in late 2001. With this union they had three wonderful children together.

He later married Angela Sullivan on September 14th 2003 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. G.L. was a proud member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed cabinet making.

In addition to his wife Angela, he is survived by his children Vickie Brownell, Bluffton, S.C., Greg (Beverly) Brownell, Camden Point, MO, and Doug Brownell, Grimes, IA; grandson Travis (Katie) Brownell and great-grandson Scott Ross Brownell, Redfield, IA.

Graveside service with full military honors, will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Halleck Cemetery in Faucett, MO.

Family has requested memorial donations be made to Child Sponsorship Charity, Unbound.

