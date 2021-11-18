Gabriel Rosshone Stewart, 11 months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.
On November 24, 2020, he was born to Gabriel R. Stewart, Sr. and Mary Lee in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Born prematurely, Gabriel was a fierce fighter.
Gabriel was always a happy and energetic child. His smile could light up a room.
He was preceded in death by maternal Great-Grandmother Jackson and paternal Great-Grandmother Barbara Handson.
Survivors include his mother and father; twin sister, Zephora; siblings, Gabriel, Jayselynn, Dezmariah, Hailey, Kius and Kendrick; grandparents, Gail Eddins (Bill) and Mary Stewart; aunts and uncles, Corlie Lee, Abby Hackman, Benjamin Lee, LaKeisha Roberts, Peggy Handson; cousins, Debra Lora, Big Head, Donny Handson; numerous other cousins and extended family members.
Private Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gabriel Rosshone Stewart, 11 months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.
Gabriel Rosshone Stewart, 11 months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.
Related Content
- Gabriel Rosshone Stewart, 11 months
- Rosalie Gabriel, 89
- Carol Louise Stewart, 73
- Pam Kretzer Stewart, age 66
- Wendell M. Stewart May 11, 1925 - November 3, 2018
- Joann Irene Stewart 83, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Betty Lou Stewart, 80, of St. Joseph, MO
- Wanda J. Hernandez Stewart, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Juliann "Julie" Swoboda Reil Stewart 71, of St. Joseph, MO
- Tess Atha, 2 Months