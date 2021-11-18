Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gabriel Rosshone Stewart, 11 months

Gabriel Rosshone Stewart, 11 months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:39 PM

Gabriel Rosshone Stewart, 11 months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.
On November 24, 2020, he was born to Gabriel R. Stewart, Sr. and Mary Lee in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Born prematurely, Gabriel was a fierce fighter.
Gabriel was always a happy and energetic child. His smile could light up a room.
He was preceded in death by maternal Great-Grandmother Jackson and paternal Great-Grandmother Barbara Handson.
Survivors include his mother and father; twin sister, Zephora; siblings, Gabriel, Jayselynn, Dezmariah, Hailey, Kius and Kendrick; grandparents, Gail Eddins (Bill) and Mary Stewart; aunts and uncles, Corlie Lee, Abby Hackman, Benjamin Lee, LaKeisha Roberts, Peggy Handson; cousins, Debra Lora, Big Head, Donny Handson; numerous other cousins and extended family members.
Private Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Atchison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories