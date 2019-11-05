Clear

Gage Fogt, 14, Weston, MO

Visitation November 7, 2019 5:00pm - 7:00pm Vaughn Funeral Home 18905 St. Rt. 45 North WESTON, MO 64098 Service November 8, 2019 11:00am Holy Trinity Catholic Church Weston, MO Officiant Father Steven Rogers

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 9:17 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Gage Fogt, 14, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the road. Gage was a kind and loving young man who was born on August 26, 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a lifelong resident of Weston, MO where he attended school as an 8th grader at West Platte. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a boy scout with Troop 167 in Leavenworth, Kansas. He enjoyed helping others and volunteered without hesitation whenever called upon. His love for the outdoors was evident by the time he spent on campouts with his scout troop and the help he provided on the farm with his Dad caring for cattle and assisting with putting up hay. He was fearless in his adventures, much to his mother’s dismay, finding toads, snakes and other creatures. He had a knack for collecting things he found interesting. He loved fishing, swimming, country music, playing games with his family and building challenging Lego sets. His dog, Bailey, was his best friend bringing him great joy as the two of them spent countless hours together.
Gage is survived by his parents, Niels and Betty Fogt of Weston, MO; siblings Cody, St. Joseph, MO, Erik (Michaela), Wilmington, NC, Laura (Keith), Louisville, KY, and Niels (Joanna), Foster City, CA ; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Gage was loved to the moon and back by his family and they feel blessed to have had the privilege of having him in their lives.
Visitation will be held at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston, MO on Thursday, November 7 from 5-7 p.m. A rosary will be held immediately preceding the visitation. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Weston, MO at 11 a.m. Burial will be Saturday, November 9 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials in the form of cash donations are suggested to Scout Troop 167, Leavenworth, KS to fund a trust dedicated in Gage’s honor in support of deserving scouts and their activities. Donations may be sent to: BSA Troop 167, c/o Judi Price, Treasurer, 403 N. Broadway St, Leavenworth, KS 66048.

