It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our sweet boy, Gage. Gage Owen “Gagie” Belding, 10, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born September 12, 2010 to William Belding, Jr., and Sara (Michels) Tipton.

Gage was a loving child who loved his family and would always tell them he loved them every day. He loved to sing and was always willing to help anyone in need. Gage loved his grandma’s cooking especially her Texas Rolls. He was a friend to everyone and made an impact on everyone he knew.

He enjoyed watching You Tube shows such as Mr. Beast and Matt Stonie, watching the Walking Dead with his mother, playing soccer and was always full of energy. Gage was creative and a daredevil who had no fear of anything. He enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting with his father and going to the shooting range with his family. Gage wanted to be a carpenter when he grew up, as he had a love for woodworking.

Survivors include his parents, Sara Tipton (Donald) and Bill Belding, Jr. (Marie); siblings, Krislyn Tipton, Dalton Belding, Madilyn Tipton, Sydney Tipton, Taylen Michels; maternal grandparents, James and Nancy Michels; paternal grandparents, William and Bertha Belding; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Savannah, Missouri. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Minnie Cline Elementary School in memory of Gage, St. Francis Xavier House of Bread, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.