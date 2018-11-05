Clear

Gail Ann Parker November 28, 1959 - November 02, 2018

The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Saturday, November 17, 2018 with a Celebration of Life starting at 3:00 PM Saturday November 17, 2018 at the Rupp Funeral Home. She has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Gail Ann Parker

November 28, 1959 - November 02, 2018

Gail Ann Parker 58, of Amazonia, Missouri passed away Friday, November 2, 2018 at her home. She was born November 28, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Nadine & Glen Searcy. She married DeWayne Parker on July 10, 1999 in St. Joseph, and they shared 19 years together. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1978, and she worked at Johnson Control 7 years, the School District for 3 years, and Peach Tree Door. Gail enjoyed bowling, fishing, and loved playing softball at third base. She was a member of the Frazier Baptist Church. Gail was preceded in death by her father, Glen Allen Searcy, and her brother, Steven Searcy. Survivors include husband, DeWayne Parker of the home, mother, Nadine Searcy, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Tiffany (Bryan) Arnold, Maryville, MO, sons, Justin (Tifaney) Cordonnier, Michael (Tisha) Parker, Phillip (Courtney) Parker, and Levi Parker, all of St. Joseph, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and her brother, David (Gobby) Searcy of St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Saturday, November 17, 2018 with a Celebration of Life starting at 3:00 PM Saturday November 17, 2018 at the Rupp Funeral Home. She has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Rain will move in during the early morning hours and stick around through early afternoon. By evening, the rain should come to an end and clouds should begin to break up. Highs today will be in the lower 50s.
