Gail "Doc" Leroy Busey Sr., 86

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 11:02 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gail "Doc" Leroy Busey Sr. 86, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born January 10, 1934 in Coffeyville, Kansas son of late Marie & Virgil Busey. He married Virgina Bond Busey on July 10, 1952, and they shared almost 68 years together. He graduated from the Wann High School. Doc worked at Polsky Motors for 25 years, then retired from TWA after 15 years as a Mechanic. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, and he was an avid golfer. Doc was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother. Survivors include wife, Virgina Busey of the home, four sons, Virgil Busey, Kansas City, MO, Gail Busey Jr., Topeka, KS, David Lee Busey, St. Joseph, MO, and Roger Allen (Diane) Busey of Jacksonville, FL, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Mr. Busey will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside inurnment service will be held at a later date.

Saint Joseph
