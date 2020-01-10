Clear
BREAKING NEWS A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gail E. Thompson, 73

Visitation: Monday, December 9th, 2019 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Turner Family Funeral Home. 303 S Dekalb Street, Stewartsville, MO 64490. ■ Service: Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 10:00 AM @ Turner Family Funeral Home - Stewartsville branch.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 2:12 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gail E. Thompson
1946-2019

Stewartsville, Missouri…..Gail E. Thompson, age 73, was born September 9, 1946 in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of Herbert and Rita Francis (Boyle) Ahearn and passed away December 7, 2019 in St. Joseph.

Gail and Bill Thompson were united in marriage August 4, 1989 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Gail owned several businesses down through the years, and was a professional cosmetologist.

She is preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, Eddie, Herbie, Freddy, Joan, Regina, Danny and Jimmy. Survivors include her husband, Bill Thompson, of the home; three children, Neil (Marsha) Botts, St. Joseph, Dixie (Pat) Haze, Albany, New York, and Tony (Wendy) Botts, Stewartsville, MO; Step-children, Corey (Charity) Thompson, Stewartsville, Hillary (Ryan) Murray, and Keely (Michael) Halloway, Parkville, Missouri, seven siblings, May, Rita, Barb, Pat, Mary Lou, Bernie, and Timmy. Twelve grandchildren; and two great-grand children; many other relatives and a host of dear friends.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville with burial following at Old School Presbyterian Cemetery of Stewartsville. Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Memorials in Gail’s honor may be made to the Donor’s Choice.

Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories