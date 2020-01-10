Gail E. Thompson, 73

Gail E. Thompson

1946-2019

Stewartsville, Missouri…..Gail E. Thompson, age 73, was born September 9, 1946 in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of Herbert and Rita Francis (Boyle) Ahearn and passed away December 7, 2019 in St. Joseph.

Gail and Bill Thompson were united in marriage August 4, 1989 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Gail owned several businesses down through the years, and was a professional cosmetologist.

She is preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, Eddie, Herbie, Freddy, Joan, Regina, Danny and Jimmy. Survivors include her husband, Bill Thompson, of the home; three children, Neil (Marsha) Botts, St. Joseph, Dixie (Pat) Haze, Albany, New York, and Tony (Wendy) Botts, Stewartsville, MO; Step-children, Corey (Charity) Thompson, Stewartsville, Hillary (Ryan) Murray, and Keely (Michael) Halloway, Parkville, Missouri, seven siblings, May, Rita, Barb, Pat, Mary Lou, Bernie, and Timmy. Twelve grandchildren; and two great-grand children; many other relatives and a host of dear friends.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville with burial following at Old School Presbyterian Cemetery of Stewartsville. Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Memorials in Gail’s honor may be made to the Donor’s Choice.

