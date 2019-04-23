Gail's Obituary

Gail Helen Drag, 68, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph. She was born July 8, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Doris & Eugene Drag. She attended Benton High School. Gail was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Drag, mother, Doris Wasson, son, Dale Knaebel, son, Jeffrey Johnson, daughter, Kimberly Johnson and sister, Angela Crockett. She is survived by son, Jim Knaebel of Gower, daughter, Mary Stegall of St. Joseph, brother, Mark (Melissa) Drag of St. Joseph, sister, Toni (Rodney) Taylor of Bolckow, MO, sister, Mary (Richard) Rainez of St. Joseph, brother-in-law, Jim Crockett, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Drag has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.