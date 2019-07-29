Gail JoAnn Johnson April 17, 1944 - July 27, 2019

Gail JoAnn Johnson 75, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO. health care center. She was born April 17, 1944 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Leatrice and John Barnes. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1962, and she was a homemaker. She married Leland on November 28, 1964, and he survives of the home. In their younger years, she and Leland ran the Lake Contrary Stables, raising, training, and showing horses. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, miniature donkeys, and watching her grandchildren play sports. She looked forward to her monthly dinner with the ladies. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Vicky Rosenauer. Survivors include, husband, Leland Johnson of the home, son, Shannon (Stacie) Johnson, St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Lea (Kim) Johnson, Owasso, OK, and Kristin (Ben) Johnson, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Sydney, Kelsey, Nolan Johnson, and Payton Archer-Johnson, brothers, Steve Barnes, Branson, MO and Burton Masteller, Joplin, MO., sisters, Debby (Albert) Guardado, St. Joseph, Johnna Leake, Columbia, MO, and Cindy Jones, St. Joseph, MO, special aunt Virgina "Ginny” Neff, and her beloved dogs; Scruffy & Snoop.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Services 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Rupp Chapel. The inurnment will follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery.