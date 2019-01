Gailen Eugene Hager February 02, 1941 - January 12, 2019

Gailen Hager, 77, of Maryville, MO passed away Saturday January 12, 2019 at his home in Maryville, MO.

Mr. Hager has been cremated.

Memorial graveside service will be Friday, January 18, 2019 at 2 PM at Miriam cemetery in Maryville.

The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8 PM on Thursday January 17, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society.