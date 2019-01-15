Gailen Eugene Hager February 02, 1941 - January 12, 2019

Gailen Eugene Hager, 77, of Maryville, MO passed away unexpectedly, January 12, 2019 at his residence in Maryville.

Gailen was born February 2, 1941 in Auburn, NE. His parents were Virgil M. Hager and Twilla (Mason) Hager. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter Alysia Roberts.

He graduated from Hopkins High School. He was the owner and operator of Five Mile Antiques. He was in the antique business for over thirty years.

At one time Gailen was a competitive dirt track racer. He competed against well-known drivers such as Richard Petty and Cale Yarborough. He enjoyed going to auctions and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan as well as a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

In Hopkins, MO in 1959, he married Theresa Dulin. They later divorced.

Gailen’s survivors included his six children; Billy (Cathi Peter) Hager, Maryville, MO, Vetra (Calvin) Roberts, Hopkins, MO, Ginger (Mark) Keho, Maryville, Gale (Kenny) Hull, Maryville, Dee (Darene) Hager, St. Joseph, MO, and Corkey (Ted) Hansen of Pickering, MO, one sister; Pam (Ed) Hall of Maryville, one brother; Larry (Sherry) Hager of Homasassa, FL, one aunt Marlene Hall of Maryville, 20 grandchildren numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM. It will be conducted at the Miriam Cemetery in Maryville.

A visitation will be held from 6 till 8 PM on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville.

Memorials can be directed in Gailen’s name to the American Cancer Society.