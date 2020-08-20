Galen "Butch" Howard Daise, 72

Galen "Butch" H. Daise, 72, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at a Kansas City, Missouri health care center. He was born August 26, 1947 in St. Joseph, son of Eva and Howard Daise. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1967. He married Deborah Roberts on April 14, 1972. Butch was an over the road Truck Driver, retiring after many miles. He enjoyed hunting, boating, working on cars, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the former Hyde Park Presbyterian Church. Galen was preceded in death by father, Howard Daise, and mother, Eva Daise. Survivors include, wife, Deborah Daise of St. Joseph, children, Tina Daise of Agency, MO, Travis Daise of St. Joseph, and step-son, Brian (Stacy) Adkins of St. Joseph, brother, Leland "Buster" Daise of St. Joseph, seven grandchildren, Brittany Adkins, Morgan Pierce, Daniel Beloate, Chyanne Curtis, Cody Daise, Bryce Gasper, and Madi Daise, and great-granddaughter, Avery Pierce.

Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be 10:00 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association.