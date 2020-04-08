Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Garland A. Wilson, 81

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 9:55 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Garland A. Wilson
1938-2020

Garland A. Wilson, 81, of Stewartville, Missouri passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in his home.
He was born December 18, 1938 to Howard and Eva Wilson of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Garland married Sharon Kwak (nee’ Harris) in 1988. She survives of the home.
He worked as a commercial lithographer for over 30 years and after retiring, drove a special needs school bus for the North Kansas City School District.
Garland was an accomplished mechanic and amateur race car driver who became a pit crew boss on the NASCAR circuit in the 1970’s. He was a rugby enthusiast who played one season with the Kansas City Rugby Club. He was also a journeyman woodcraftsman who was proficient at wood repair and design. Garland volunteered to work with blind students and, as a licensed HAM radio operator, he also traveled the Midwest teaching HAM radio skills to the special need’s population. He loved traveling the United States and took several overseas trips with his wife Sharon, who with him hosted five foreign exchanged students from Asia and Europe in their home.
He loved his wife, his daughters, and all his grandchildren. Garland is survived by five daughters, Dawna Wilson, Kathleen Miller, and Laura Holt, all of St. Joseph, Missouri, Krista Kwak and Kendra Adams (neé Kwak) of Kansas City Missouri, one son-in-law, Michael Adams of Kansas City Missouri, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Wilson was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 65°
A sunny and warm Tuesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were found across the area Tuesday afternoon and will remain on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories