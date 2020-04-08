Garland A. Wilson

1938-2020

Garland A. Wilson, 81, of Stewartville, Missouri passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in his home.

He was born December 18, 1938 to Howard and Eva Wilson of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Garland married Sharon Kwak (nee’ Harris) in 1988. She survives of the home.

He worked as a commercial lithographer for over 30 years and after retiring, drove a special needs school bus for the North Kansas City School District.

Garland was an accomplished mechanic and amateur race car driver who became a pit crew boss on the NASCAR circuit in the 1970’s. He was a rugby enthusiast who played one season with the Kansas City Rugby Club. He was also a journeyman woodcraftsman who was proficient at wood repair and design. Garland volunteered to work with blind students and, as a licensed HAM radio operator, he also traveled the Midwest teaching HAM radio skills to the special need’s population. He loved traveling the United States and took several overseas trips with his wife Sharon, who with him hosted five foreign exchanged students from Asia and Europe in their home.

He loved his wife, his daughters, and all his grandchildren. Garland is survived by five daughters, Dawna Wilson, Kathleen Miller, and Laura Holt, all of St. Joseph, Missouri, Krista Kwak and Kendra Adams (neé Kwak) of Kansas City Missouri, one son-in-law, Michael Adams of Kansas City Missouri, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Wilson was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.