Garnet “Carolyn” Bieri, 78

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Garnet “Carolyn” Bieri passed away at her home in Savannah, Missouri on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

She was born on December 28, 1943, to Earl and Garnet Pearson, and graduated from Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Carolyn was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Country Club, Missouri, and spent her time volunteering in the community, caring for her family and pets, listening to and playing music, and crafting. She lived an active lifestyle as a member of a number of organizations and served in many leadership roles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; son, Rob.

Carolyn leaves behind her son Ed (Tina), Savannah, Missouri; sister, Lois Rice, Austin, Texas; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends, including close family friends, Steve Pearce (Dawn), Falls City, Nebraska, and Mark Morris (Angie), Savannah, Missouri.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 12:00 Noon. Tuesday, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 18681 US-59, Country Club, Missouri. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to St. Paul United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.