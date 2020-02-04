Garry Dale Weyer, 75

Garry Dale Weyer was born July 13, 1944 and departed this plane at age 75 on February 1, 2020. Garry was of the Christian faith and was born and lived his life in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He attended Neely Grade School and graduated from Lafayette High School and attended St. Joseph Junior College.

Garry was a vetran of the Vietnam War and served in the Navy.

He was employed at MeadWestvaco for nearly 38 years, where he worked in the shipping and receiving department.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis C, and Hazel E. (Hunt) Weyer, and his wife of 18 years, Willa Jean Weyer. Garry was also preceeded in death by his sisters, Lilah Dean and Louise Stout; brothers, Lawrence, Loyd, Charles and Jerry; daughter, Jean Danette Hardy; and great grandson, Sebastian Gray.

Garry is survived by stepdaughter, Jackie D. Patton; stepson, Jerry D. Patton; great granddaughters, Tina, Jeanette and Kathlene; great granddaughters Savannah, Serenity, Shayla and Jaide, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to DAV or Salvation Army.