Gartha G. Adair, 70

Visitation: Friday, October 2nd, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 12:34 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gartha G. Adair, 70, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
She was born January 7, 1950 to Fred and Wanda (Ashford) Holder in Maryville, Missouri.
She was a manager at Shop and Hop Gas station.
Gartha was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, and a sister.
Survivors include sons, Gabe Adair (Anne), Todd Jagodzinski; grandchildren, Avery Adair, Hollyann, Logan, Alexa and Trevor Jagodzinski; sister, Melody Holder; great granddaughter, Elouise Josephine Jagodzinski and best friend, Lorie Edwards.
. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
