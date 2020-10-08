Gartha G. Adair, 70, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
She was born January 7, 1950 to Fred and Wanda (Ashford) Holder in Maryville, Missouri.
She was a manager at Shop and Hop Gas station.
Gartha was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, and a sister.
Survivors include sons, Gabe Adair (Anne), Todd Jagodzinski; grandchildren, Avery Adair, Hollyann, Logan, Alexa and Trevor Jagodzinski; sister, Melody Holder; great granddaughter, Elouise Josephine Jagodzinski and best friend, Lorie Edwards.
. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
Visitation: Friday, October 2nd, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
