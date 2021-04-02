Clear
Gary Albert Stanford, 76

Gary Albert Stanford, 76, passed from this earth, March 13, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:32 PM

He was born September 5, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Vernon and Norma (Hyde) Stanford.
They resided in the St. Joseph area until 1952. At that time the family moved to Raytown, Missouri.
Gary was a 1962 graduate of Raytown High School.
Gary has fond memories of his grandfather, Albert Stanford’s fireworks stand on the 4th of July festivities on Hwy, 71 and the Hyde family legacy of Homesteading in the south end, and in the home his grandfather built.
Gary was united in marriage to Evonne Zibung on July 6, 1969 in Raytown, Missouri. To this union the son, James Stanford was born.
On May 31, 1985, Gary and Clydena Taylor were united in marriage in Osborn, Missouri.
Preceding Gary: parents and grandparents; brother, Thomas Stanford and great-grandson, Jarrett Wasmer.
Survivors: wife, Clydena Stanford, St. Joseph, Missouri; children, James Stanford (Lori), Willard, Missouri and Jennifer (Daniel) Shumate, St. Joseph, Missouri; 4 grandchildren, Alexus (Justin) Wasmer, Calvin James Stanford, Jocelyn Stagner and Isaiah Stagner; 2 great-grandchildren, Avery and Kullen Wasmer; sister, Carol (Ken) Murray, El Paso, Texas; nephews, Mark and Keith Murray, Dean Stanford; aunt, Donna Pigg, all of Parkville, Missouri; and numerous cousins.
Gary loved music and playing his guitar; watching the KC A’s, the Royals and Chiefs.
He will we greatly missed by his family.
Memorial fund to Comfort Care Hospice.
Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday March 20, 2021 at the First Christian Church, Cameron, MO. Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service.
Burial, Cameron, Memory Gardens.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.comArrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

